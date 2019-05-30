© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mueller: Charging the president with a crime was not an option
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • May 30, 2019
In his first public statement since the release of the Mueller report, Robert Mueller announced closure of the special counsel office and his resignation from the Department of Justice. He stated that if he was confident President Trump didn't commit a crime, he would have said so. He also said that charging the president with a crime was not an option because a sitting president cannot be charged with a federal crime. He declined to comment on the guilt or innocence of defendants.
Keywords
newsbusinessspecial counselmuellerbusiness newsfbnfox businessdojrobert muellerrussia investigationmueller reportfox business livemueller investigationspecial counsel robert muellermueller statementrobert mueller liverobert mueller statementmueller dojmueller livemueller live statementmueller resigns from dojmueller talks to press
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.