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TSA to send hundreds of workers to the southern border: Report
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144 views • May 30, 2019
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses how the TSA is expected to send up to 400 workers to help alleviate the problems at the southern border. Paxton also discusses how a New Mexico mayor issued a cease-and-desist order to a private group, which started building a portion of wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
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