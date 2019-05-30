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Impeachment is a political process, not a legal one: Andrew McCarthy
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Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy gives his take on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s comments about the Russia investigation and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response to Mueller’s statement.
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