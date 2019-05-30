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Trump's Booming Economy
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6 views • May 30, 2019
And now Trump's Key economic advisor, and headed for the Federal Reserve until leftist attacks forced him to withdraw from consideration, Stephen Moore, who last week described for us the living hell he was put through by radicals intent on derailing his nomination to the Fed. This week we're back to talk with him about trade and tariffs and taxes, all vital elements of the economic agenda he helped the President to formulate.
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