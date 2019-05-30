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Texas Stops Red Light Cameras
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23 views • May 30, 2019
Great news for liberty as populism prevails and the State of Texas passes a partial red-light camera ban. The people of Texas have finally had enough and their Governor Greg Abbot, who campaigned on removing the automated menace has finally delivered.
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
Full episode and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-radio/
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