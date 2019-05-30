© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
18 YEARS OLD AND ON FIRE FOR JESUS...WOW THERE JUST MIGHT BE HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE YET!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • May 30, 2019
I SIMPLY CAN'T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THIS YOUNG WOMAN. STANDING TALL FOR JESUS, PROTESTING IN FRONT OF ABORTION CLINICS AND LOOKING TO MAKE IT HER LIFE'S WORK. MEET LEXI HALL A ONE OF A KIND 18 YEAR OLD WOMAN WHO IS BOOTS ON THE GROUND MAKING AN EFFORT TO STEM THE TIDE OF THE ABORTION MACHINE.
WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM VISIT US TODAY.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM VISIT US TODAY.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.