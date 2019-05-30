© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jerry Nadler Statement on Mueller Report 5/29/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 30, 2019
Rep. Jerry Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, made a statement in response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement earlier in the day. "Although Department of Justice policy prevented the Special Counsel from bringing criminal charges against the president, the Special Counsel has clearly demonstrated that President Trump is lying."
https://www.c-span.org/video/?461205-1/representative-jerrold-nadler-impeachment-all-options-table
https://www.c-span.org/video/?461205-1/representative-jerrold-nadler-impeachment-all-options-table
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.