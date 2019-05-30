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British Prime Minister Theresa May Resignation Statement 5/24/2019
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5 views • May 30, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May: "It is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort. So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7 June so that a successor can be chosen."
https://www.c-span.org/video/?461089-1/british-prime-minister-theresa-announces-resignation
https://www.c-span.org/video/?461089-1/british-prime-minister-theresa-announces-resignation
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