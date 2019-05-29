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Mueller Breaks Silence: Says Nothing - War Room Full Show
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28 views • May 29, 2019
Robert Mueller gave his first public appearance today, and said nothing of substance. That won't stop the liberals, of course, as they continue to call for impeachment. Also, learn the secret machinations that the Globalists deployed in their failed attempt to keep down the Nationalist vote in the EU elections.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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