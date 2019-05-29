© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barbarians At The Gate? Or Media Spin?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • May 29, 2019
In history, there are certain characters who seem to be able to bend fate around them, who can seize all power despite coming from more humble beginnings. Why are these people often seen as monsters? Why is it that history attempts to portray them as something other than a product of their time and circumstance? And when our new histories are written, about those today who seem determined to wrest power from the status quo… will they too be described as monsters and barbarians?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.