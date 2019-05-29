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Full Show – Bob Mueller Reignites Russian Collusion Delusion & Covers For Obama Spying – 05/29/2019
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217 views • May 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer highlights the leftist plan to impeach Trump after Mueller resigns and how this ties into Julian Assange. Phone lines open to discuss whether or not they agree with Owen’s opinions on the Mueller Report and Mueller resigning. Mike Adams hosts the final hour.
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