WW Report: OK To NY, NJ - Tornadoes, Flooding, MSM Forecaster: "I've Never Seen That Before"

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Published on May 29, 2019
Weather modification by artificial satellites
https://patents.google.com/patent/US5...
Method of increasing the likelihood of precipitation by the artificial introduction of sea water vapor into the atmosphere windward of an air lift region
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3...
https://patents.justia.com/patents-by...
https://patents.justia.com/patents-by...