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How The Deep State Could Destroy Itself While Trying To Take Out Trump
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227 views • May 29, 2019
Mike Adams breaks down how the deep state could intentionally or accidentally destroy itself while trying to remove President Trump from office before the 2020 Presidential Elections take place.
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