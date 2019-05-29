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Joe Biden Flirts and Gropes Another Young Girl On Camera
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249 views • May 29, 2019
Less that two months after issuing a video saying he would stop groping men and women, Joe Biden was a campaign rally where he openly flirted with and young girl and put his hands one her shoulders.
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