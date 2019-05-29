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Member Of Air Force Explains Weapons Of Mass Deception
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181 views • May 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer is joined by a caller in the Air Force who explains how weapons of mass deception are used against massive populations to psychologically herd them toward a desired social conclusion / end goal.
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