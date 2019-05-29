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MLK: Left Turns on the Man to Destroy His Message
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246 views • May 29, 2019
Why is the left paying attention now to the infidelities of MLK after ignoring them for decades? For a generation that gets its history and values from AOC & Taylor Swift, it's easy to erase the message of a MLK or a Voltaire by attacking the man
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