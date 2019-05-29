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29May19 One Court to Rule Us All in Every Detail
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17 views • May 29, 2019
Decisions just released by the Supreme Politburo we call SCOTUS, are another reminder of the capricious and absolute power they wield over everything from our border to our bathrooms. From police power, bath rooms, abortion, even a private wall on the border, out of control courts serve the litigious left. And, Michael Volpe joins to look at the tyranny of family courts and CPS with their mandatory "reunification camps" for children
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