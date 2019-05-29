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BRITHistory . . . 1953 . . . June 2 Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
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31 views • May 29, 2019
Here's the entire coronation process, lacking the fact she signed her vows AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE, exempting herself from what she was signing. As things turn out 66 years later, she NEVER promoted English Law, NOR the Church NOR English CIVIL culture, which she vowed to do.
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