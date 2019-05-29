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MK Ultra Mind Control Victim Calls Into CSPAN
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260 views • May 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer and a caller discuss how MK Ultra mind control is being used on mass populations through the mainstream news media which disperses its brainwashing through the television, radio, and print while silencing voices that dissent across the internet.
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