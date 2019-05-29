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Avenatti pleads not guilty to stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels
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4 views • May 29, 2019
Prosecutors claim Michael Avenatti diverted payments from Stormy Daniels' book contract to a bank account under his control; Jacqui Heinrich reports from New York.
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