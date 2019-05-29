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Gowdy: Schiff is an overtly ambitious, partisan, wannabe senator
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12 views • May 29, 2019
Former congressman and Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy says he wants to better understand when the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election shifted to the Trump campaign.
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