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Emily's Blog . . . 19.05.29 ... Issues of Monarchy :: WHAT IS MONARCHY FOR?
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27 views • May 29, 2019
Mr. Greg Hasllett, Pretender to the British Throne, informs Field McConnell's Group, what he is about and how the Monarchy have failed the United Kingdom. See https://livestream.com/abeldanger/events/8694170/videos/191750829 en toto.
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