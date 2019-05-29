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WATCH HERE: Full Mueller Statement On Russian Collusion And Analysis
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302 views • May 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents and breaks down democrat hack Robert S. Mueller III's full statement regarding his own report, released over a month ago, where the resigning Special Counsel gives the mainstream, leftist media its new false narrative to run with: they would have charged Trump if they could have.
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