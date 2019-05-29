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Heathrow Approach ATC(recording) SDR# and RTL2832U
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2 views • May 29, 2019
ATC chatter on 120.4MHz Heathrow Approach using a NooElec RTL2832U dongle in conjunction with SDR#. Antenna is a homebrew V-dipole for 2 metre band fed by 10 metres coax cable via 75/300ohm TV transformer balun.
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