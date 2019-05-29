© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Jeanine: Pelosi hasn't recovered from the 2016 election
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • May 29, 2019
Since when does asserting your legal rights amount to a cover-up?
Keywords
trumpnewspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeltrump newsdonald trumpjeanine pirrojudge jeaninejudge jeanine pirrojustice with judge jeaninetrump impeachmentjudge jeanine opening statementpelosi trumpjudge jeanine monologuenancy pelosi donald trumppelosi cover uppelosi cover-uptrump pelosi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.