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Conway calls out Obama DOJ officials involved in Russia probe origins
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151 views • May 29, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway reacts to former FBI Director James Comey denouncing attacks on his investigation into the 2016 campaign and more on 'Fox & Friends.' #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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