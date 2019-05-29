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Trump in hot water with GOP for siding with Kim Jong Un over Biden
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1 view • May 29, 2019
President Trump embraces Kim Jong Un's insult of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a news conference in Japan; reaction from Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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