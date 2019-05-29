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Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal would be 'devastating' to coal industry
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1 view • May 29, 2019
American Resources Corporation CEO Mark Jensen on concerns over the potential impact of the Green New Deal on the coal industry.
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newspoliticsbusinessenergyfox businessfox business networkaococasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezcharles paynevarneyenergy industrygreen new dealcoalcoal industrygreen new deal vs coal industrymark jensenmark jensen american resources corporationocasio-cortez coalocasio-cortez coal industryocasio-cortez green new dealsteelsteel industry
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