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Marianne Williamson talks 1994 Crime Bill, 'medicare-for-all'
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22 views • May 29, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson explains how she would allocate funding for Medicare-for-all and other social programs.
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newsdemocratspoliticsbusinesspresident donald trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkdemsdemocratic presidential candidatesjoe bidenafter the belltrump tweetsmedicare for all1994 crime billcrime billdemocrats 2020healthcare for allhealthcare pricesmarianne williamsonmass incarcerationuniversal healthcare
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