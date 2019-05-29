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Will 5G Change Your Life for the Better Or Not?
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15 views • May 29, 2019
Imagine downloading movies to your phone in a matter of seconds. This is no sci-fi — it’s actually part of the very near future. 5G is going to change the way we use wireless tech and probably our whole lives. For example, 5G is going to revolutionize one of the most important spheres of our life: medicine. It will make it possible for surgeons to operate on patients from almost anywhere in the world!
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