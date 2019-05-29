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True Pyramids Purpose Has Been Finally Discovered
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603 views • May 29, 2019
Many researchers thought that the Egyptian tombs were constructed to highlight the majesty pharaohs. And that's what we studied at school. Yeah, past tense! Brace yourselves, folks, because it looks as if scientists have finally discovered the true purpose of the pyramids! It seems these unique structures might have had a function that was a far cry from burying the dead...
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