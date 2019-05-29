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How 5G will change your smartphone, and your life in 2019
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20 views • May 29, 2019
Imagine playing a co-op shooter like Fortnite Battle Royale or PUB-G on a VR headset… in real-time, with zero lag… all through your phone, while travelling in a fleet of self-driving cars going 200 miles an hour. Sit tight, because the future of gaming, and everything else, is about to change forever.
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