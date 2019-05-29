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Is 5G Safe?
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263 views • May 29, 2019
You are being exposed to radiation right now. It’s coming at you from both space and the soil. From water and food. Your body itself is radioactive. And you’re being exposed to microwaves and radio waves, both natural and human-made. WiFi. TV. Radio stations. Cellphones. 3G, 4G and now, 5G.
5G is just getting started. Qualcomm, Samsung, Verizon, LG, Sprint — all these companies and more are right now working to build out the 5G ecosystem. But there is a spreading fear that 5G will cause cancer.
5G is just getting started. Qualcomm, Samsung, Verizon, LG, Sprint — all these companies and more are right now working to build out the 5G ecosystem. But there is a spreading fear that 5G will cause cancer.
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