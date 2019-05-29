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A Grey Day For Lamestream Politics ...
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5 views • May 29, 2019
Streamed live 29th May 2019
Most people under 50 have no recollection of life outside the EU
The Green Party's total ignorance on the subject of 5G & geo-engineering
5G is possibly the most significant threat to all life on this planet.
Cancer clusters have manifested in Ripon, US. They have been attributed to a phone mast erected by a school
The coming grand Solar Minimum is the reason for climate change
There are less than 30 residential tickets available for AV11
Most people under 50 have no recollection of life outside the EU
The Green Party's total ignorance on the subject of 5G & geo-engineering
5G is possibly the most significant threat to all life on this planet.
Cancer clusters have manifested in Ripon, US. They have been attributed to a phone mast erected by a school
The coming grand Solar Minimum is the reason for climate change
There are less than 30 residential tickets available for AV11
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