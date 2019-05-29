US Cardinal Warns Islam Is Taking Over The West

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Published on May 24, 2019
Cardinal Raymond Burke recently commented about those Muslim immigrants that are
"opportunists" looking to replace western culture with their own. Owen explains that it's a good
sign that not everyone in the Catholic church is a globalist like the current pope.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ce859c1f369df0012eb752f