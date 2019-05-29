© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DTR Ep 10: Expressing Yourself
Follow
1
Share
Report
47 views • May 29, 2019
This episode is about controlling your inside desires through intentional expression. The inverse theory is to bottle up your emotions and lose an opportunity to control who you become. Expressing yourself can be subtle, and it can be explosive. You decide...but do decide...intentionally.
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.