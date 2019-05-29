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Battle OF Chappaqua for Equal Justice
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7 views • May 29, 2019
DO you know why the GOP and the Church have lost so much ground to the Lunatic left over the last few decades? Their Not Warriors! They don't recognize we have been engaged in a war to preserve the Christian Values and principles that maintain a civil Just and Free Society! They have not and still aren't willing to follow Jesus's Example and confront the Enemies of truth aggressively and destroy their control over the masses!
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