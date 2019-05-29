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New Democrat 2020 Platform: Impeach Trump, Abort The Babies - War Room Full Show
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35 views • May 29, 2019
Gerald Celente joins todays War Room to discuss the next trend in the market and David Kohlhepp joins to discuss what it is like to be a Trump supporter on a college campus. We also look at some liberal madness and the racism of Planned Parenthood.
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