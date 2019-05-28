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DTR Ep 5: Self Educating
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23 views • May 28, 2019
This video is about Deep Thoughts Ep5: Self Educating. We can no longer rely on early education to fulfill our destinies. This episode is about the mindset around education and tricks of the trade to continue learning regardless of how busy you might be.
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
Find all the links and formats on our official website:
http://deepthoughtsradio.com/
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