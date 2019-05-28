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DTR Ep 2: Evolution
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34 views • May 28, 2019
Join us this episode as we discuss the possible origins of man. Alien drop off? Evolution? Divine creation? Review the historical gaps in evolution and the potential indicators that we may have been assisted. From prehistoric man to Big Foot theories, to developmental differences with all known theories...we review.
Visit the Deep Thoughts Radio website:
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Visit the Deep Thoughts Radio website:
https://www.deepthoughtsradio.com/
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