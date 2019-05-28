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Washington Post Allowed To Profit Off UFO Coverage, But Not Independent YouTubers
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287 views • May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer points out how the Amazon owned Washington Post is allowed to cover and profit from UFO news stories while independent YouTube channels are censored for the exact same media coverage.
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