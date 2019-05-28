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Bayer Monsanto Faces Annihilation
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53 views • May 28, 2019
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Monsanto/Bayer is facing financial annihilation as court losses continue to mount. It’s chairman was found guilty of crimes against humanity. Now, the company found a way to turn its deadly chemical weapons into pesticides, herbicides, chemotherapy drugs and pharmaceuticals. Instead of murdering people for the Third Reich, the corporation found a way to murder people for profit. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Monsanto/Bayer is facing financial annihilation as court losses continue to mount. It’s chairman was found guilty of crimes against humanity. Now, the company found a way to turn its deadly chemical weapons into pesticides, herbicides, chemotherapy drugs and pharmaceuticals. Instead of murdering people for the Third Reich, the corporation found a way to murder people for profit. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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