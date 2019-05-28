5G rollout runs into roadblocks

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Published on May 14, 2019
There's a lot happening on the 5G front.
From petitions, to cities temporarily halting their 5G rollout, to senate hearings, to nation-wide days of protest, things have been pretty busy!
In this video, I talk about one particular petition that I think summarizes everything quite nicely.
I also flesh out some details and connect some dots to show just how ridiculous the whole charade really is!
Sign the petition:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org