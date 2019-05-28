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Russia Warns Of Increased Conflict If More US Troops In The Middle East
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316 views • May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer lays out how the Pentagon's deployment of 1,500 more troops to the Middle East have led Russia's foreign minister to issue a warning to the U.S. about the increased chance of a conflict breaking out in the region with the addition of any more new military personnel.
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