© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOOD INTENTIONS
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • May 28, 2019
The Climate Kids have bought the story. 'Extinction Rebellion' are agitating for their own extinction. I can vouch for the fact that CO2 is improving plant life in our garden by 25-30 percent. Mike Adams is RIGHT about the major points 5G vaccines Chemtrails aka whatever your phone will target you etcetera.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.