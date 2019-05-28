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28May19 TX GOP Spends $1M to Give Bad Advice on Gun Safety
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21 views • May 28, 2019
Texas Republicans have OK’d spending $10M to lecture us about gun safety through gun safes. If this TX woman had followed their advice, she’d be dead. Then, Facebook takes on CrossFit, banning certain diet/exercise speech. CrossFit knows EXACTLY what’s behind this and takes them on as Zuckerberg moves to become the world’s preeminent banker with “GlobalCoin” cryptocurrency.
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