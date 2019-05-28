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Memorial Day: Saddest Thread Ever
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151 views • May 28, 2019
Do we honor those we remember on Memorial Day? A US Army tweet resulted in over 10,000 responses detailing the toll military service takes on those who serve and the neglect they suffer at home.
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