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Mueller Spokesperson Denies Indictment Claims In New Michael Wolff Book
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130 views • May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer breaks down how the claims made by Michael Wolff in his new book, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," which imply the Special Counsel had additional indictments not listed in the released 'Investigation into Russian Interference,' have been refuted by Robert Mueller and his team.
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