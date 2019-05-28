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Facebook Bans Diet/Exercise Speech That’s Contrarian
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6 views • May 28, 2019
After Facebook banned a CrossFit group of 1.65M members without explanation, then restored the group without explanation, CrossFit banned Facebook with a detailed explanation that called out PRISM, surveillance, and the BigPharma / BigAgra industrial complex that uses Facebook as a surrogate to attack contrarian health views.
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