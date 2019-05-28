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What Exactly Are They Spraying In The Sky?
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636 views • May 28, 2019
Lionel interviews Dane Wigington on Lionel Nation. This is nothing less than planetary destruction in the name of "saving the Earth from the sun" (Solar Radiation Management)...by an industry who's raking in billions of dollars. At the same time, this global spraying operation can cause flooding and drought where ever they want it, creating control over food production. We can draw a parallel to dumping Fluoride in the nations' municipal water supplies...poisoning us in the name of helping us.
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